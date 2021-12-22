FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Farmers Branch Police Department is investigating a report that two men impersonating police officers conducted a traffic stop over the weekend.
At about 10 p.m. Saturday, a man driving an unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe using red and blue emergency lights pulled over another driver.READ MORE: Euless Detective’s Wife Released From Hospital Just In Time For Christmas
The man identified himself as Officer T. Martinez. He was wearing a blue jumpsuit and asked for the driver’s identification and insurance information.
A second male, also wearing a blue jumpsuit, driving another unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe, arrived on scene. The person who was stopped was released without being harmed or having anything stolen.
The two men were not Farmers Branch Police Officers and the unmarked Chevrolet Tahoes were not Farmers Branch Police Department vehicles.READ MORE: Congressional Committee Launches Investigation Into Astroworld Music Festival
The Farmers Branch Police Department said that it does not conduct traffic stops using unmarked vehicles except in “extreme or emergency situations.” Patrol cars are always clearly marked and officers wear identifiable uniforms and are required to identify themselves to drivers.
They also said that if you ever feel unsure of who is pulling you over, slow down, pull to the right, and proceed to a well-lit public area. You may then call 911 to confirm that a legitimate law enforcement officer is involved in the incident.MORE NEWS: Police Arrest Suspect In Early Morning Murder At Frisco Apartments
If you have had a similar experience with the subjects described above, or if you have any information on who these persons might be, contact the Farmers Branch Police Department at 972-919-9138.