FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Jail records show that Dylan Molina, who is suspected of killing Det. Alex Cervantes last month, had been previously arrested for drunk driving this year but was not charged until Dec. 16.
READ MORE: Downtown Dallas Is Dazzling Again As A Holiday Destination
On December 16, Samson Park Police charged Molina with driving while intoxicated.READ MORE: I-Team Goes Behind The Scenes With TSA: What To Pack, What To Leave?
However, Molina has been in the Tarrant County Jail since the accident on November 27. Therefore, the arrest must have happened prior to the fatal crash.
It is unclear why Molina was not charged beforehand.MORE NEWS: Last Minute Shoppers In DFW Turn To Physical Stores
CBS 11 has reached out to the Samson Park Police department for comment.