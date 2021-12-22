Cool Tonight, But Will There Be A North Texas Christmas Like No Other?Cool and cloudy tonight and tomorrow morning, with a chance of fog before 9 a.m. Temps will start to rise tomorrow, putting us in the mid 80s on Christmas and possibly breaking a record.

1 hour ago

I-Team Goes Behind The Scenes With TSA: What To Pack, What To Leave?The TSA took I-Team's Ginger Allen into DFW International Airport for a behind the scenes look at how closely your personal items are inspected.

1 hour ago

Last Minute Shoppers In DFW Turn To Physical StoresIt's too close for most online deliveries to make it in time for Christmas, so many last minute shoppers are turning to physical stores.

1 hour ago