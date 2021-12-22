DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – According to new census numbers, Texas topped the nation in population growth this past year.

Overall, more people moved to Florida. But Texas’ net population grew more, thanks to a combination of new births and moving boxes. And there are plenty.

“I arrived Sunday night around 10:00 PM,” explains newly minted Texan Corey Brohl with a laugh. “So pretty new.”

Brohl is so new to North Texas that he admits that he’s seen most of it from the highway, and yes, even that’s been an adjustment.

“Overwhelming! The roads all are very big and very fast,” says Brohl. “Like the exit ramps are 70 mph onto another freeway – that’s a big change from Charleston, South Carolina.”

Brohl is transitioning out of the Navy, adding to Texas’ transplant population surge. He says salaries and perks from companies in other states didn’t compare. And he was also looking at the strength of the economy in years to come.

“Everything is looking very solid here,” explains Brohl. “Lots of growth opportunities, a lot of strong foundations for someone to start fresh.”

Mike Davis, as economist at SMU’s Cox School of Business, says despite the congestion and steep competition for housing, the population growth is a good thing for the Texas economy, but newly minted Texans benefit the most.

“Because they’re coming for a reason, right? They want the better jobs, they want the nice houses that are like affordable, and all the things that Texas offers,” explains Professor Davis. But he also adds that long timers stand to benefit as well.

“You know, the quality of our lives in general is going to improve. We’re going to have more opportunities for our kids. We’re going to have more cultural and social opportunities, which will be fantastic. Yeah, I think, nothing is unambiguously good, right? There’s always going to be a downside. And you can always find some crank at Christmas time who will say ‘bah humbug’. But I’m not going to be that guy.”

So, Davis’ suggestion? Embrace the many new neighbors and all they will bring to the state.

“I think, you know, make yourself a big barbecue and invite them over and then just enjoy their company!”

So, Corey Brohl, thank you for your service. And know that North Texas is rolling out the welcome mat – and the grill.