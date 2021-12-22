ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two adults and a 2-year-old suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Arlington Tuesday night, Dec. 21.
It happened in the westbound lanes of I-20 near the Hwy 360 interchange around 8:20 p.m.
Witnesses told officers Mazda MX5 was driving erratically and struck a Toyota Tundra pickup, causing the pickup to go off the roadway, strike and roll over a guardrail, then land on its side.
There were four people inside the Tundra – a 26-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, a 2-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old girl.
All four were rushed to a nearby hospital.
The 4-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.
The other child and the two adults all had pretty serious injuries. We’re told the 2-year-old’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening.
The driver of the Mazda, 25-year-old Tyler Hampton, was not seriously hurt.
After speaking with him and administering a series of roadside sobriety tests, officers arrested him on three counts of intoxication assault with serious bodily injury.
He is currently being held at the Arlington City Jail.