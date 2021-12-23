PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Parker County man is in jail for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman.

Anthony Glenn Gravely, 44, of Paradise, is also charged with parole violations.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, Dec. 17, Gravely showed up outside the woman’s home around 4:30 p.m. in unincorporated Parker County.

The woman told deputies she had a relationship with Gravely, but did not expect him to be at her residence.

Gravely followed the victim into the home and became enraged when he asked to move in with her and she told him, “no” and that he needed to leave, according to investigators.

The Sheriff’s Office said he grabbed her by the throat, forced her into the bedroom and wouldn’t let her to leave.

The victim told deputies that she tried to leave, but Gravely took her keys and cell phone, locked her in her bedroom and would not let her out.

She was finally able to escape when Gravely went into the bathroom around 8:00 p.m..

The Sheriff’s Office said he chased and caught her down the street at a house where she was banging on the door and yelling for help, but no one was home.

Gravely caught her and dragged her back to her home, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim said that during the night Gravely threatened her, physically and sexually assaulted her.

The next morning, a family member of the victim went to her house to check on her because she did not show up for work.

That family member ultimately helped her escape.

Gravely was gone upon deputies arrival. Deputies search the area for hours but were unable to locate him. Deputies located Gravely the next morning walking in the area and arrested him on a Texas Blue Warrant (parole violation). Charges were later added for aggravated kidnapping, felony assault, and sexual assault.

“This is a very brutal case,” Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said. “No woman should ever have to go through this. It’s unconscionable and we need to send a clear message to the world that the women of Parker County will not be subject to this kind of treatment. The citizens of our county will not put up with it.”

Gravely remains in the Parker County Jail with bond set at $500,000 bond on the local charges and a no bond on the parole warrant.