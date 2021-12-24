DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Tuesday, the Dallas Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Squad (ICAC) arrested a 61-year-old Dallas man for allegedly possessing over a terabyte of child pornography.
A search warrant for the man’s home was obtained in the course of a proactive ICAC investigation into the distribution of child sex abuse material (CSAM).
While searching the suspect’s computer, detectives found over a terabyte of illegal files. They said that this terabyte amounts to over 650,000 images and more than 900 hours of video that meet the definition of Child Pornography under the Texas Penal Code.
The ICAC detectives still have over 30 terabytes of data to examine, and said additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.