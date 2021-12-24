DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a murder that took place earlier today on Robert B Cullum Blvd.
Police said that at about 12:00 p.m., they responded to a shooting call at 2410 Robert B Cullum Blvd. When they arrived, they found Cornelius Mack Bonner, 40, shot multiple times in his vehicle.
Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed Bonner to an area hospital, but he was announced deceased.
Officers are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder and are asking for the public's assistance.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective R Williams at 214-384-9824 or via email, referencing case number 231232-2021.
People can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called in that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.
Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.