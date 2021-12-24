WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – True to the meaning of the season, one man started the non-profit Many Strands to help improve people’s lives.

RJ Metzger is currently an Amazon worker but felt the urge to do more. “[I] kind of miss that feeling of making a difference in people’s lives.”

Metzger received 501c3 approval in mid-December after trying to start the non-profit for the better part of a year.

The mission? To help those who need in most in whatever situation they are in.

“It could be anything, I mean we’ve had people that just had trouble with rent all the way through somebody who is living in a hotel and had her car possessed last week that she got away from some pretty bad people. So we’re open to help anybody,” Metzger said.

With the help of several donors pitching in over $700, they already helped out a single mother of four struggling to pay bills and provide Christmas gifts to her kids.

“We were able to knock out the bill, give her a lot of piece of mind and security and get her grocery and needs covered and also some Christmas gifts. So yeah, in less than 24 hours we were able to work that out so now I’m looking for someone else to help,” added Metzger.

Instead of raising money like on a Go Fund Me site, he uses what’s called Crowdfunding, working one-on-one with people and verifying their situation.

“We have them sign a contract. We sign a contract as well saying, ‘like hey, if any of this is broken we’re going to return the donations to the donors they don’t owe you a cent,’” said Metzger.

He hopes that extra layer of protection will ease minds for those who want to donate by sharing where all the money goes on the non-profit’s website manystrands.org.

“No cut goes to us, right, so the only dollars that don’t go straight to the campaign is the processing fee itself for the credit card,” said Metzger.

This passion project already helped one family, and Metzger hopes it can spread joy to so many more families in the DFW metroplex., “I am glad that we were able to in just a few days able to save someone’s Christmas,” he said.

If you would like to help out or learn more information about Many Strands, visit the website at manystrands.org.