HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old has been detained after his 42-year-old stepfather was shot and killed in northwest Harris County overnight, KTRK-TV in Houston reported.

Harris County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 5900 block of Sattler Park near North West Park Place around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23.

That’s where they found 42-year-old Ismael Ramos deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during an investigation, deputies learned Ramos and his 17-year-old stepson got into a verbal altercation that became physical, and led to the shooting.

“The argument possibly stemmed from Ramos discharging a firearm in the backyard of the residence earlier during the day. The case will be presented to a Harris County Grand Jury for disposition,” Sheriff Gonzalez said on Twitter.

