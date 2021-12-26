DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who at 26-years-old successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the US Supreme Court, has died. She was 76.
Weddington's former student and colleague Susan Hays said she died in her sleep early Sunday morning at her Austin home.
Hays told The Associated Press that Weddington had been in poor health for some time and it was not immediately clear what caused her death.
Weddington was also a state lawmaker, general counsel of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and an advisor to President Jimmy Carter.
