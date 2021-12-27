GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a triple murder and shooting of one other person Sunday night, Dec. 26 at a convenience store.

Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan said the suspect used a 40-caliber pistol with an extended magazine.

The suspect is said to have fired at least 20 rounds.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect pulling open the door to the convenience store and start firing.

Police also want to speak to a person of interest in the case who may be the driver of the pickup the suspect left in.

They released a surveillance image of that person.

All four of the victims were teenaged boys age 14 to 16.

Two of the victims who died have been identified as Xavier Gonzalez, 14, and Ivan Noyola, 15.

“We want to know why. We don’t have an answer to why,” said Chief Bryan, during a Monday afternoon news conference.

Chief Bryan said the person who survived being shot was a cook at the store.

He said it’s not clear if the people who were shot were specifically targeted.

He said one of the teens killed was at the store ordering food for his family.

Chief Bryan said the investigation is still very active.

“When it’s 14 and 16-year-old kids committing (violent) acts and (being) victims of acts, it’s even harder for us to comprehend that.” said Chief Bryan.

Investigators say a white pickup truck pulled up to the store and a man with a gun stepped out of the passenger side and began firing. After the shooting the gunman and the driver sped away from the scene.

Police have not said what the motive behind the attack might have been, but do believe one of the victims may have been an employee of the store.

Police are also looking for a 4-door, white, Dodge pickup.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS). A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identity and arrest of the suspect.