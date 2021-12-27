FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – You asked. You begged. You pleaded.

I’ve heard you. Our team of meteorologists have heard you and apparently, Mother Nature has, too.

The strongest cold front of the season is on the way for next weekend that could plunge our daytime highs in the 30s by Sunday afternoon, Jan. 2.

To say it would be a precipitous drop in temperatures would be an understatement, if the forecast holds as it is now.

So don’t be too quick to put those new sweaters you got for Christmas away just yet. In fact, you may need a lot more than just a sweater.

Oh, and there’s a chance of snow, too. Do I have your attention now?

First things first:

WHAT?

The weather over the past few months has been dominated by La Nina and a positive arctic oscillation.

Translation: the jet stream stays far north and keeps the southern U.S. baking, relatively speaking.

After a record breaking Christmas with temps across Texas in the 80s and 90s, a large pattern shift is on the way just in time to kick off the new year.

The main forecast concern is the cold temperatures.

HOW COLD?

As it stands now, highs will go from the mid 70s on Saturday to highs only in the mid to upper 30s on Sunday. It will be a drastic change in the forecast and by far the coldest days we’ve seen in North Texas so far this season.

Models currently are in good agreement on widespread upper-teens and low 20s for most areas north of I-20 Sunday morning and Monday morning.

However, the entire system will be fast and will be in and out of North Texas pretty quick allowing our temperatures to moderate back to near normal on Tuesday (mid 50s).

WHEN?

The best timing we have right now is Saturday night late. The temperatures will sharply drop behind the front so there will be no mistake when it gets here.

COULD THERE BE A LITTLE SNOW?

Why, yes. Yes there could be but boy is it a tricky forecast.

BUT WHAT ABOUT DALLAS/FORT WORTH?

Yes, it could snow even in Dallas/Fort Worth but again, timing is everything.

Right now, we are holding off on the chance of snow in the official forecast.

However, if the timing is right and a piece of energy lags behind the arctic cold front far enough, then the atmosphere will absolutely support widespread snow showers across north Texas.

However, if the energy is more progressive, meaning it’s faster, then the atmosphere will dry out too fast before the air gets cold enough for it to snow.

There’s so much uncertainty but worth keeping an eye on!

So to quote Lloyd Christmas, yes, I’m saying there’s a chance.