MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It was a police chase that happened after officers in Mesquite attempted to pull over a man for a traffic violation on December 27. Today the suspect has been identified.
Investigators say it was Abel Rodriguez who wouldn't stop and lead police on a chase that went the wrong way on one-way streets, through parts of Deep Ellum and onto Interstate-30 and U.S. Highway 75 in Dallas.

The car chase, that lasted about 40 minutes, ended when Rodriguez allegedly drove onto a dead end street around 5:45 p.m. and got out of his car and ran. It was only seconds after he stopped that the 25-year-old was taken into custody.
Abel Rodriguez is charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.