CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — “Cheer”, the reality show based on a Texas college cheerleading team, is returning for a second season.

The Netflix docuseries, which follows the cheer teams at Navarro College and their rival Trinity Valley Community College on their journey to a national competition in Florida, will see COVID-19 upend the 2020 cheer season and a serious criminal accusations levied at one of their teammates.

Greg Whiteley, Director and Executive Producer, says of the new season, “I am a huge believer in the power of stories and telling them honestly. I believe the story is going to ultimately be the best version of itself when you are honoring what is true, and you’re not running from it.”

“The new episodes also tackle extremely difficult moments,” Whitely added.

“It was inspiring, heartbreaking, sometimes frustrating, and ultimately moving to be a part of their lives,” Whitely said. “Flying home from our last day of shooting in Daytona, I thought, ‘I cannot believe we saw what we just saw, we experienced what we just experienced.’ If we do our job right, we’re able to take the audience on that same ride.”

Former show star Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris has been indicted on child sex charges — including production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity. He made a brief court appearance in August and pled not guilty.

Harris was arrested for production of child pornography allegations in September 2020 and is accused of asking a 13-year-old to send explicit photos of himself, according to a criminal complaint. After the accusation other minors came forward saying he had solicited sex from them at cheerleading competitions and also tried to convince them to send obscene pictures and videos.

