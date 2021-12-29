DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – The Federal Aviation Administration put a “ground stop” in effect at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 29 for arriving traffic.
The FAA said a staffing shortage related to multiple health and safety factors, including COVID-19, resulted in the temporary closure of the air traffic control tower on the west side of the airport.
All traffic was routed to the east side of the airport.
Due to the reduction in capacity, the FAA temporarily halted all DFW-bound departures from other airports.
Those restrictions have been lifted and arrivals and departures are occurring at a reduced rate, the FAA said in a statement.