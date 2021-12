NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As what is being called the strongest cold front of the season makes it’s way toward North Texas, the ASPCA is reminding pet owners that cold temperatures can be dangerous for pets.

The ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) is urging pet owners to take measures to keep their pets safe as highs across the metroplex go from the mid 70s on Saturday to the mid to upper 30s on Sunday.

“With record-breaking low temperatures and snowfall across much of the Northwest, preparing our pets for potentially hazardous weather conditions is a vital step in ensuring their safety and wellbeing,” said Susan Anderson, Director of Disaster Response for the ASPCA National Field Response team. “Pets can freeze, become disoriented, lost, injured, or even killed from being left outdoors in the cold. All animals, including outdoor animals, should be immediately brought and kept inside until the storm and cold temperatures pass.”

While many areas across the country are experiencing the impacts of severe winter weather, experts are offering the following advice: