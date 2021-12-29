DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect and their vehicle involved in a “devastating” Dec. 24 hit-and-run.
At about 10:08 a.m., a dark-colored SUV struck a woman as she walked in a crosswalk at 300 W Jefferson Blvd at Bishop Avenue.
The victim was dragged for a "significant" distance then left in the street. The suspect then fled the area eastbound on Jefferson Blvd.
Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or has any information about this offense is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson at (214) 671-0015 or by email at kenneth.watson@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 231184-2021.