DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Parkland Memorial Hospital is set to reduce visiting hours to 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily on inpatient care units, beginning Friday, Dec. 31.

The hospital said this id due to the increasing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Visitation is limited to one authorized visitor in single-occupancy rooms.

All visitors must be designated and approved by patients/families in advance and visitors’ approval will be confirmed by Guest Services staff at the lobby entry, the hospital explained in a news release Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Those not on the patient/family approved visitor list will not be allowed in the hospital. In addition, patients will only be allowed in the building in which they have an appointment. They cannot go back and forth between Parkland buildings.

Parkland leaders are also asking members of the public seeking COVID-19 testing due to exposure or mild symptoms avoid its emergency room and urgent care center and instead seek testing at a pharmacy, doctor’s office or dedicated testing site.

“Parkland leaders are strongly encouraging those who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccine to do so as more unvaccinated people are being hospitalized with the dangerous omicron variant at rates similar to the delta variant spike that occurred earlier this year,” the hospital’s news release said.

“It’s simple, people need to get vaccinated because this surge in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is preventable,” said Joseph Chang, MD, Parkland’s Chief Medical Officer.

Individuals can make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at one of Parkland’s Community Oriented Primary Care health centers by calling 214-590-7000 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Visitation Guidelines: