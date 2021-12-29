McKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) — One North Texas city is calling all shoppers for a good cause. Dozens of local shops and restaurants in downtown McKinney are joining together for the ‘McKinney Heart Mayfield’ fundraiser.

A percentage of all sales at participating locations across McKinney will be donated to support rebuilding efforts in Mayfield, Kentucky.

On December 10, 2021, the town of Mayfield was ravaged by a tornado outbreak that moved across the western part of the state — killing dozens of people.

Homes were completely destroyed, businesses literally blown away, and the historic downtown Mayfield suffered major damage.

Jennifer Klassen is a business and property owner in downtown McKinney and helped organize the fundraiser. She says it was seeing images from Kentucky after the storms that made her realize she had to do something.

“They were showing images of downtown Mayfield. The image that the news kept showing was the mural on one of their buildings ‘Welcome to Historic Downtown Mayfield’ and I looked at my husband and I thought, gosh that looks like downtown McKinney’s mural,” Klassen recalled saying to her husband. “That could be our building, that could be your dad’s building, that could be all of our downtown community.”

There are nearly 50 local businesses participating in the shopping event. If you can’t make it to Collin County today there are still ways to help.

McKinney Main Street, in partnership with the McKinney Chamber, has started a GoFundMe account that has nearly reached their goal of raising $15,000 to help downtown Mayfield rebuild.

A complete list of businesses participating in the December 29 campaign can be found on the City of McKinney website.