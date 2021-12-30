DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – DART will be offering free transportation the night of New Year’s Eve on its buses, light rail, Paratransit Services and the Trinity Railway Express between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station from 6:00 p.m. until the end of service.

Look for New Year’s Eve schedules here and here.

Friday, December 31, 2021

DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a Saturday schedule

TRE: Saturday schedule, with a 20-minute after the game special for the Stars game.

DART GoLink – GoLink will operate only in zones that provide Sunday service. These zones include Northwest Dallas, Inland Port, Rylie, West Dallas, North Dallas and Park Cities. No service in any other zones.

DART Customer Information Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Customer Care Center and Lost and Found: Closed

DART Administrative Offices: Closed

DART Paratransit: Paratransit services will operate on a Sunday schedule. DART Mobility Management’s Paratransit Call Center will be closed Friday through Sunday. Customers wishing to schedule trips by phone for any of the three days will need to do so by Thursday, Dec. 30. Customers can also now schedule, view and cancel trips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week here.

Saturday, January 1, 2022

DART Buses: Operating on a Saturday schedule

DART Light Rail: Operating on a Sunday schedule

TRE: No service

DART GoLink – GoLink will operate only in zones that provide Sunday service. These zones include Northwest Dallas, Inland Port, Rylie, West Dallas, North Dallas and Park Cities. No service in any other zones.

DART Administrative Offices: Closed

DART Customer Information Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

DART Customer Care Center and Lost and Found: Closed

DART Paratransit: Paratransit services will operate on a Sunday schedule. DART Mobility Management’s Paratransit Call Center will be closed Friday through Sunday. Customers wishing to schedule trips by phone for any of the three days will need to do so by Thursday, Dec. 30. Customers can also now schedule, view and cancel trips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week here.

Route and schedule information can always be found by calling 214-979-1111 or here and here.

Molson Coors is sponsoring the free rides.