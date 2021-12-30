FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested a man on Wednesday night after he allegedly took his girlfriend’s vehicle and children without her consent.
At about 10:14 p.m., Fort Worth Police Department – West Division officers were dispatched to the Ridgmont Apartments at the 2400 block of Ridgmar Plaza after receiving a call that two children had been abducted.
When the officers arrived, a woman said that her boyfriend, who has no relation to her children, had taken her vehicle, which he had no legal right to possess, with her two small children inside and fled the scene.
Officers were able to obtain the vehicle information and share it with other officers across the city.
The Real Time Crime Center notified the officers on the call that the vehicle had been seen on camera travelling west on Calmont Ave. Officers initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Las Vegas Trail, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
The two children were then returned to the mother after being medically cleared by MedStar.
The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was charged with Unlawful Restrain and Unlawful Use Of A Motor Vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.