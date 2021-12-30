Prepare To Hunker Down As The Strongest Cold Front Of The Season Moves Into North TexasA significant freeze is on the way for all of North Texas by Sunday morning, as overnight lows drop into the low 20s.

Shopping Fundraiser 'McKinney Heart Mayfield' Helping Tornado Victims In KentuckyDozens of local shops and restaurants in downtown McKinney are joining together for the 'McKinney Heart Mayfield' fundraiser, to help tornado victims in Kentucky.

ASPCA Urges Pet Owners To Take Precautions As Winter Weather Heads To TexasAs what is being called the strongest cold front of the season makes it's way toward North Texas, the ASPCA is reminding pet owners that cold temperatures can be dangerous for pets.