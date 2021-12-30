GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Families of the two youngest victims in a deadly shooting the day after Christmas held funerals on Thursday, Dec. 30 for 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez and 16-year-old Ivan Noyola.

The funeral for the third victim, 17-year-old Rafael Garcia, is scheduled for next week.

The three teenagers were killed when police say 14-year-old Abel Elias Acosta fired off nearly two dozen bullets inside a Texaco convenience store on 7th and West Maple Street in Garland on December 26 just after 7:30 p.m.

Days later, police arrested 33-year-old Richard Acosta who police believe is the getaway driver of the truck his son, Abel Acosta was riding in that night.

The dad has been charged with capital murder and held in the Dallas County jail on $3 million bond.

Meanwhile, as police continue to search for the accused gunman, Abel Acosta, families are grieving the loss of their loved ones wanting justice.

“All we want is peace, it’s inner peace and justice you know we just want him to turn himself in, you did what you did just turn yourself in,” said Xavier’s aunt, Erica Gonzalez.

“Just like you can take a life, take it like a man and come forward,” added Xavier’s uncle, Kurt Gonzalez.

Garland Police said so far, Acosta is evading police.

“The biggest difficulty that we have right now is that he’s actively alluding capture, you know we have his father is custody, and so we’re trying to follow up on every lead possible, every known associate family member and things of that effect to track him down and get him off the street, “ said Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau.

Families hoping Acosta is caught and more answers will be provided to three families torn apart by this tragedy.

“We trust in the system that he will be found,” added Erica Gonzalez.

There is currently a $10,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of Acosta.