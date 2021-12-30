PARKER COUNTY – The Parker County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for information on a man they say is involved in a string of overnight burglaries.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple burglaries on Wednesday night within a storage facility located in the 2500 Block of Fort Worth Highway. Authier said his said his office is currently working to identify what was stolen during the burglaries.

Authier also said that a passenger car believed to have been used by the suspects was found at the scene. Investigators found that the vehicle was confirmed to have been stolen Dallas County.

While searching the vehicle, investigators found a receipt from the Walmart in Hudson Oaks. The receipt was tied to the man depicted in the images the Sheriff’s Department released today.

Anyone with information about the identification and location of the suspect shown in the attached photographs is encouraged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845, or by logging onto www.tip411.com or www.parkercountysheriff.net.

You may remain anonymous when calling Parker County Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555. Only tips made directly to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved.