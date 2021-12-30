CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was found dead after first responders recovered a vehicle from a pond in North Fort Worth on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Police, a Fire Department dive team, and three MedStar crews responded the scene along the 700 block of Riverflat Drive after reports of a sinking vehicle came in at about 1:20 p.m.

A Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson said that two Fort Worth Police officers had located the vehicle when their first unit arrived, and that several civilians were assisting as well.

A Fort Worth Fire Department dive team works to find the sunken vehicle. (Credit: Chopper 11/CBSDFW.COM)

The first unit used a private citizen’s boat to locate the vehicle and confirmed that a victim was trapped inside. The dive team arrived soon afterward, but the vehicle was too damaged to make a rescue and the victim passed away.

Later, after retrieving the victim’s body, Fort Worth firefighters used a crane to recover the vehicle from the water.

A Fort Worth Fire Department engine lifts a vehicle from a pond where it sunk earlier today. (Credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Fort Worth Police have not yet said what led up to the incident.

