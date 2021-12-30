FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was found dead after first responders recovered a vehicle from a pond in North Fort Worth on Thursday, Dec. 30.
Police, a Fire Department dive team, and three MedStar crews responded the scene along the 700 block of Riverflat Drive after reports of a sinking vehicle came in at about 1:20 p.m.
A Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson said that two Fort Worth Police officers had located the vehicle when their first unit arrived, and that several civilians were assisting as well.
A Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson said that two Fort Worth Police officers had located the vehicle when their first unit arrived, and that several civilians were assisting as well.

The first unit used a private citizen's boat to locate the vehicle and confirmed that a victim was trapped inside. The dive team arrived soon afterward, but the vehicle was too damaged to make a rescue and the victim passed away.
Later, after retrieving the victim’s body, Fort Worth firefighters used a crane to recover the vehicle from the water.
Fort Worth Police have not yet said what led up to the incident.