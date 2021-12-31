Amber Alert Still Active For Missing San Antonio 3-Year-Old Lina Kihl There's still no sign of a 3-year-old Texas girl who has been missing since December 20th. Lina Kihl's mother reported her missing after briefly leaving her alone at a playground.

Making, And Keeping, Healthy Resolutions For The New YearHave you made your resolutions yet? For many there are promises of eating healthier and losing weight. This New Year's Eve the American Medical Association is offering tips to help you stick with your goals.