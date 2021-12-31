NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – There were no winners in the final Powerball drawing of 2021, and the jackpot grew to $500 million on Friday.
The winning numbers Wednesday were 02 – 06 – 09 – 33 – 39 and Powerball 11.
The next drawing will take place place on New Year’s Day, January 1.
It's been almost three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot. A single ticket in California raked in a $699.8 million grand prize on October 4. Since then, there have been 37 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, the game operator said.
But don’t quit your day job until your numbers come in. According to Powerball, while the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot. The record $1.586 billion cache was shared in 2016 by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
Tickets cost $2. Powerball drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and the sales time cut off in Texas is 9:00 p.m. — about an hour and 15 minutes before the actual drawing.
