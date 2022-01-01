DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who fled the scene after striking and injuring a woman with their vehicle.
The incident happened at about 3:35 a.m. on N Loop 288 near Mingo Road on Jan 1. The victim, 37, and her friend were changing a tire on the shoulder lane of northbound N Loop 288 when a vehicle struck the victim.
The driver did not stop and continued driving north. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are working to determine the make and model of the suspect's vehicle. It was described as a white SUV, possibly a 2007-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe or Yukon. The vehicle is missing its passenger side mirror and housing.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 940-349-8181 and reference incident #21155072.