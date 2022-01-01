CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking the public for help identifying a truck allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run just as the new year began.

On Jan 1 at about 12:00 a.m., police said a gray 2017 Ford F150 with Texas license plate MWL-6627 was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident at 2600 Commerce Street.

Vehicle Crimes Detectives are searching for the pictured vehicle. (Credit: Dallas Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding the owner or location of this vehicle is asked to contact Det. Jason Massey #8465 of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-671-0012 or via email at Jason.massey@dallascityhall.com.

