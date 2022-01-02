EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Antonio Brown was kicked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a bizarre, shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes for a 28-24 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, Jan 2.
Coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown was off the team.
Brown’s mid-game meltdown came late in the third quarter with Tampa Bay trailing 24-10.
He appeared animated while talking to teammate Mike Evans when he stripped off his pads, jersey, gloves and T-shirt — tossing the gloves and T-shirt into the stands. He then jogged into the tunnel.
Stadium security reportedly believed Brown was a fan who had rushed onto the field at first.
