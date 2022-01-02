NEW ORLEANS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Baylor won the Sugar Bowl 21-7, beating Ole Miss after earning their first 12-win season.

Al Walcott set a Sugar Bowl record with a 96-yard interception return, Monaray Baldwin raced 48 yards for the go-ahead score on an end around. Abram Smith ran for 172 yards to finish with a single-season record 1,601 yards rushing for Big 12 champion Baylor.
The Bears defense showed up again, racking up 10 sacks and three interceptions against Ole Miss.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral injured his right leg while being sacked by Baylor's Cole Maxwell during the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl.
Corral took a couple of paces on his own as he walked into an injury tent on the sideline, nut he was carted to the locker room for X-rays soon after and later returned to the field on crutches.
Corral is a projected high-round NFL draft pick. He passed for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns to go with 597 yards and 11 TDs rushing during the regular season. He chose to play in the Sugar Bowl even as many draft-eligible college standouts opted out of bowl games to minimize injury risks.
