FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Well shiver-me-timbers!

Emphasis on the shiver.

With a low temperature at DFW last Sunday morning of 19°F, it was by far the coldest temperature so far this season and it it’s possible it may remain that way.

Time will tell.

Monday morning wasn’t much better with a bone-chilling start of 24°F.

Well hello there, winter. We’ve been a-waitin’-and-a-wonderin’.

SO WHAT’S THE TEE THIS TIME, BLAKE?

Well, it’s January and our weather will be doing January things.

Another arctic front has developed and will be bulldozing its way south into Texas by Wednesday, Jan. 5 with the big push of cold air on Thursday.

That means our modest warm up into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday is on borrowed time.

The overall weather pattern has flipped and definitely favors a more amplified pattern, meaning that the jet stream is more wavy allowing the colder air to spill further south than it has been allowed to all season long.

OHHHH, SCARY. WHEN DOES THIS HAPPEN, WEATHERMAN?

Well no need for sarcasm but it’s definitely on track to bring in some chilly-willy air by Thursday and Friday.

High temperatures will once again return to those low to mid 40s and overnight lows by Friday morning could once again be registering in the teens and low 20s.

This arctic front doesn’t look as potent as this last front which means our coldest temps should still be a few degrees warmer than we saw on New Year’s weekend.

SO YOU KNOW WE’RE GOING TO ASK: SNOW?

Umm, no, but get this! Did you know that it snowed in a very unusual place Sunday night? Any guesses?

Try Fort Walton Beach, Florida! Yes! I couldn’t believe it either! The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted video of one of their officers in a parking lot watching this “great white rain” dance like fairies across the panhandle of the Sunshine State.

Back locally, the atmosphere is far too dry, thanks to the New Year’s arctic front and it will remain that way when this next one rolls through.

So the chance of snow is effectively zero. As in none. Ain’t gonna happen. Not. Gonna. Do. It.

YOU WRITE LIKE YOU LOVE COLD FRONTS…

And? I do love cold fronts AND the potential for cold and snow. Only this time we’ll only get one of those.

ANYWAY, WHAT’S THE BOTTOM LINE HERE?

The bottom line here is it’s going to get cold but it won’t be record-shattering and no snow or ice is expected.

Thursday and Friday will be cold days with highs in the low to mid 40s and Friday morning will be the coldest night behind this front.

Overnight lows will range from the upper-teens in our Red River counties and the counties to the north of DFW including Denton and Collin.

Within Dallas and Tarrant counties, high temperatures here will also be in the low to mid 40s and Friday morning being as low as the low to mid 20s.

So it won’t be pipe-bursting, but cold enough.

In our southern counties, expect temperatures fairly similar to those just to your north.

ARE THERE ANY MORE FRONTS BEHIND THAT ONE?

In the thickest country accent I can muster up, “Yes there is!” However, the next front due in on Sunday isn’t nearly as strong.

