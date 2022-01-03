DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One North Texas university won’t be welcoming students back on campus as originally scheduled for the spring semester.
The University of Texas at Dallas says a projected surge in omicron variant cases of COVID-19 will delay the start of classes by one week. As it stands, the start date has been pushed from January 10 to January 18, one day after the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
"The highly contagious omicron variant of coronavirus is now projected to account for 92 percent of current COVID-19 infections in a multistate region that includes Texas," University President Dr. Richard C. Benson said in a statement to students.
The move may be the first of many at the school. U-T Dallas officials say they aren’t ruling out other, potential changes, depending on the number of omicron cases.