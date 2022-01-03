NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Secretary of State’s Office has released the first batch of results from its review into the 2020 election.
The first phase highlighted election data from four counties — Harris, Dallas, Tarrant and Collin. According to the review of the counties' partial manual counts, which they are already required to conduct under state law, there were few differences between electronic and manual ballot tallies and it appears counties were able to justify all them.
In Collin County, the audit found a discrepancy of 17 votes but officials said the difference was attributable to curbside voters who are allowed to vote from their cars using machines that do not produce a paper record.
Dallas County had a vote discrepancy of 10, but the state's report says that appeared to have resulted from a data entry error.
The audit found no discrepancies in Tarrant County.
Tarrant County had zero discrepancies in the sample of seven precincts it was required to review.
In the 2020 election, votes from the four counties reviewed made up about 4 million — or some 35% — of the 11.3 million votes cast statewide.