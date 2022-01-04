DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal, New Year’s hit-and-run as Dil Chainy, 57.
Chainy was killed at midnight on Jan. 1 after the truck his him at 2600 Commerce Street. Police said Chainy was standing in the left-center of the road watching fireworks when the suspect vehicle, traveling the wrong way on Commerce Street and with no headlights, struck him. The suspect fled the location last seen going north on North Good Latimer Expressway.
They're searching for a gray 2017 Ford F150 in connection to Chainy's death. The truck's license plate is MWL-6627.
If anyone has information regarding the owner or location of the truck please contact Det. Jason Massey of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-671-0012 or jason.massey@dallascityhall.com.