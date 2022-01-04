FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — An elderly man is hospitalized in critical condition after a house fire in Fort Worth.
It was overnight on January 3 when a fire engine on another assignment discovered flames coming from the house in the 2800 block of N.W. 24th Street.
Crews arrived to find heavy fire in the front of the home and people at the scene saying there was possibly someone trapped in the rear of the home.
While battling the one-alarm fire, firefighters began a search of the home, but said their task was made difficult by security bars on the windows.
Ultimately, crews found the elderly man inside and were able to bring him out a window. The victim, who has not been identified, received immediate care from fire department paramedics on scene and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
It took about 30 minutes for crews to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.