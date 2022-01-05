DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It took Dallas firefighters an hour to extinguish a 2-alarm hotel fire on Jan. 5.

The fire broke out at 12:42 a.m. at the Sterling Hotel, located at 1055 Regal Row in Northwest Dallas.

When firefighters arrived at the 12-story high-rise, they made their way inside to investigate further. It was around this time that Command transmitted a request for a two-alarm fire response, as reports of flames coming from a window outside the hotel began to come in. On the seventh floor, firefighters found a room with smoke coming from around the entry door. They forced entry to the room, initiated an offensive attack and quickly knocked the flames down.

An unknown number of tenants self-evacuated prior to DFR arrival, and there were no reported injuries. One person was occupying the room of origin, but thankfully, he was able to make it out safely along with everyone else.

According to Investigators, the fire was determined to be accidental in nature and the most probable result of an unspecified mechanical malfunction of the HVAC unit (not a portable space heater) located in the room. Firefighters were able to isolate the fire damage to the room of origin. Crews helped ventilate smoke from the building until around 3 a.m. before clearing the scene.