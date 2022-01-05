Watch Ginger Allen’s report on CBS 11 at 6. It will be posted here after it airs.

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you recently had a mammogram, MRI, or CT scan canceled, it may be the result of what a Plano-based company is calling a “security incident.”

Touchstone Medical Imaging is headquartered in Plano.

The company’s website states it operates diagnostic imaging facilities all over Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Florida and Arkansas.

The facilities perform MRIs, CTs, ultrasounds, x-rays, and women’s imaging.

The CBS 11 I-Team received reports that many North Texas patients had their appointments canceled in late December.

We were also told North Texas radiologists did not have their usual workloads.

We reached out to Touchstone Medical Imaging.

A company spokesperson sent us the following statement:

“After a recent systems outage caused by a security incident, Touchstone Medical Imaging is back to scanning patients across all DFW locations. While our investigation of the incident remains ongoing, we have resolved the outage and safely resumed services.”

The I-Team also contacted our local FBI field office.

A spokesperson stated it was not aware of the incident but sent us this information:

“When it comes to advice for patients or consumers, we encourage them to remain vigilant.”

Our local FBI contacts also referred us to the National FBI Press Office.

The I-Team is still waiting for a reply.

Last May, we had a rare sit-down interview with Matthew DeSarno, the Special Agent in Charge of the DFW FBI Office.

While we don’t know the specifics of the Touchstone incident, DeSarno told the I-Team ransomware and cyberattacks are on the rise.

He said while we locked down, masked up and worked from home protecting our health, we exposed our work and company computers to other types of viruses.

In the following months, the nation saw many major corporations, schools, and medical facilities crippled by cyber-attacks.

Touchstone Medical Imaging has not told the I-Team what this “security incident” is, but this is its second known incident.

In 2019, Touchstone Medical Imaging agreed to pay the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services $3 million – and to adopt a corrective action plan- to settle potential violations after a 2014 security breach.

If you had an imaging appointment canceled within the last few weeks, the I-Team has asked Touchstone Imaging what you need to know and do.

We will update you as soon as the company provides us that information.