NASHVILLE, Tennessee (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – A couple recently celebrated their anniversary at the opening of Middle Tennessee’s first Whataburger restaurant.

Brittany Smith, who is originally from Texas, and her husband Jhason celebrated their anniversary by arriving Tuesday night so they could be the first in line when the restaurant opened at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

“I think for me, it’s just the nostalgia of something from Texas being here that’s like ours,” native-Houstonian Brittany said.

She and Jhason met 12 years ago to the day at a coffee shop across the street from Whataburger. So, it seemed only fitting that they celebrate their wedding anniversary at the burger joint.

“Obviously this is not the norm for our celebration for our anniversary,” Jhason said. “We are doing something nicer after we get done with this.”

Texas came to Tennessee 12 years ago when Brittany and Jhason met, and again Wednesday, bringing together the love for a burger and love for one another.

“Make experiences and have fun with the people that you love,” Brittany suggested.

Heavy traffic and long lines greeted the opening of the restaurant. Some people, like the happy couple who was in line for 17 hours, waited overnight, to be among the first inside the restaurant.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The CNN Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)