DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Below freezing temperatures are headed to North Texas overnight, and that has organizations across the Metroplex taking steps to look out for the homeless.
Frigid weather is expected tonight and on January 7. OurCalling is again opening overnight, so that approximately 200 men and women who are homeless can have protection from the winter weather.
The plan is for OurCalling, a faith-based outreach center, to be open overnight beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. A dinner will be served and a light breakfast tomorrow.
OurCalling is also partnering with other homeless agencies to kick into gear its inclement-weather plan. The nonprofit will serve as a welcome center and designated entry location for all intake, assessment and triage for the emergency weather beds. COVID-19 testing also will be conducted, and those who test positive will be relocated to a quarantine shelter.
Workers at the shelter say they are in need of warm jackets and has set up drop-off locations across Dallas/Fort Worth for those wanting to donate. Click here to find the nearest drop-off site.