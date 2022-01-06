NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — At least 63 Texans have been arrested for their part in the 2020 attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. — more than half of them from North Texas.

The alleged criminal violations include destruction of property, assaulting law enforcement, unlawful conduct and targeting members of the media for assault.

Nationwide, approximately 710 people — in nearly every state — have been arrested.

Hundreds have already been charged for their crimes. More than 145 individuals have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, and many will face jail time.

Most suspects were caught because the attack was heavily publicized on camera and people’s social media accounts.

The destruction was costly. Officials say the attack caused some $1.5 million worth of damage to the U.S. Capitol building.

Paul Coggins is a former U.S. Attorney in Dallas. He says he doesn’t see the justice system slowing down their pursuit of suspects anytime soon.

“Obviously, we protect peaceful protest in this country,” Coggins said. “It’s something we’ve always protected and always should protect, but there’s a big difference between peaceful protest on one end, a lynch mob on the other end. The January 6 committee, in my mind, went much further along the line of a lynch mob.”

Five people died and more than 140 others were injured during the insurrection, including police officers.