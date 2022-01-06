FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar said on January 6 that the average number of potential COVID-19 patients treated by their crews each day is higher than ever before.

Between January 1 and 5, the average number of potential patients rose to 146 per day, a 112% rate of increase from November that MedStar described as “concerning.”

MedStar also said that the number of patients treated on scene and not transported to area hospitals under their COVID Non-Transport protocol has increased, up 600% from November.

“Under the COVID Non-Transport protocol, patients exhibiting low-acuity signs and symptoms of COVID-19 who are clinically stable are not transported to a hospital. Instead, they are provided education and materials to help them get medical care in a more appropriate setting, such as with their doctor, or other primary care resources,” said a MedStar spokesperson.

The MedStar spokesperson noted that these case counts “eclipse the case counts we saw during the last peaks in August and September.”

While some officials have suggested that lower hospitalization rates could indicate that the rapidly spreading omicron variant is less severe than the delta or wild-type COVID-19 viruses, they could also be a result of improved access to tests and/or a product of the much high transmissibility of omicron.

MedStar said it will “continue to encourage science-based, CDC-recommended practices such as masking, personal hygiene, and COVID-19 vaccines for those who may have not had the opportunity to do so.”

The nonprofit company is planning to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Fort Worth on January 14 from 12-6pm at their headquarters in Fort Worth. Everyone five and older is eligible to receive the vaccine, and third-dose boosters are available for everyone 16 and older.

Preregistration is required and vaccines are available by appointment only. Minors must be accompanied by a parent to receive the shot.

More information can be found about the clinic below.