DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot at the Sterlingshire Apartments on Jan. 4 just after 10 p.m.
Arriving officers met with Dallas Fire-Rescue at the apartments on 9415 Bruton Road. They pronounced the unknown victim, a Latin male, dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.
Since the victim did not have an identification card, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will attempt to identify him through fingerprints analysis.
The motive and circumstances are under investigation, and the Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Det. Christopher Evans at christopher.evans@dallascityhall.com or by telephone: 214-883-0174.