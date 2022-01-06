AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott is ramping up his re-election campaign, starting with his kick-off event in the Rio Grande Valley Saturday.

Abbott’s top political strategist, Dave Carney, said Thursday, Jan. 6 it’s one of 60 campaign events Governor Abbott will hold through the March 1 primary.

In addition, Abbott’s re-election campaign will begin an ad blitz Monday on television, radio, and social media platforms that will remain ongoing through the primary.

His campaign announced last July its account had about $55 million cash on hand.

There is no word yet on the current fundraising figures.

Carney said that the campaign is looking to increase Republican voter turnout in the primary and win the Hispanic vote during the general election in November.

Abbott’s formal announcement that he’s running for a third term will come during his Hispanic Leadership Summit at the McAllen Convention Center Saturday afternoon.

Carney said it’s the first time a Republican candidate for Governor has held their kick-off event in the RGV.

In 2018, the Governor’s campaign said he won 42% of the Hispanic vote according to exit polls.

He won 44% of the Hispanic vote when he first ran for Governor in 2014.

Before Abbott can advance to the general election, he faces multiple challengers in the GOP primary, including former Chair of the Texas Republican Party Allen West and former State Senator Don Huffines of Dallas.

Polls have shown Gov. Abbott is far ahead of his primary opponents.

He will likely face Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the general election.

The former El Paso Congressman also faces multiple challengers in the primary, but political analysts have said they expect him to win easily.