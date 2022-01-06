HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Harris County constables arrested a man who they say drove while intoxicated with a lit BBQ pit in the bed of his truck that sparked a large fire.
READ MORE: Downtown Dallas Shelter Opens, Expects 200 Homeless People Ahead Of Freezing Weather
Jay Rojas was taken into custody on Jan. 5 in the 21400 block of Aldine Westfield Road. Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office said standardized field sobriety tests proved Rojas was intoxicated. He also was in possession of alleged cocaine, police said.READ MORE: Reward Increased For Bobby Joe Flores Jr, January's Featured Fugitive From Duncanville
“Jay Rojas was arrested and booked in the Harris County Jail, charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance. His bond and court information have not been set at this time,” said Constable Herman.MORE NEWS: MedStar Crews Treating 112% More Potential COVID-19 Patients Each Day Than In November