DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after a woman was found dead, partially clothed in a security guard uniform on the side of Arrow Road.
She was found at 7:13 a.m. on Jan. 6. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced her deceased at the scene. The motive and circumstance surrounding her death are under investigation.
Since the victim did not have an identification card, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will attempt to identify the victim through fingerprints analysis.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Chris Anderson at 214.671.3616 or via email: c.anderson@dallascityhall.com.