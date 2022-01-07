RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with Walmart have made the decision to close another North Texas store to allow the facility to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

The Walmart store in Richardson, at 1501 Buckingham Road, will close at 2:00 p.m. on January 7 and will remain closed through Jan. 8. The company says in addition to the cleaning, the closure will allow associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen at 6:00 a.m.

Walmart released a statement that said, in part —

“As an essential business and a member of the Richardson community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time. As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Richardson store location at 1501 Buckingham Rd today at 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9. Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.”

On December 30 Walmart temporarily closed a Neighborhood Market along North US-75 Central Expressway in Dallas to do the same type of cleaning.

In both instances, and companywide, the company said they will continue to follow CDC guidelines on masking and require unvaccinated workers to wear them at all times. Routine health checks are also being performed on employees.