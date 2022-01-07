MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Midlothian police are investigating a double homicide where the alleged killer committed suicide after the crime on Jan. 6.
It happened at the Lakeside Villas Apartment Community, located in the 2900 block of Lakeside Drive in the City of Midlothian.READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd Enters NBA COVID Protocols
Janet Evelyn Lee, 49, of Midlothian and Andrew Armonta, 23, of Midlothian were killed. Police identified the shooter as Edsel Collazo, 43, who recently moved to Midlothian from Red Oak.READ MORE: With COVID Numbers Up, Walmart Closing Another North Texas Location To Deep Clean
Victim assistance staff with the Midlothian Police Department are providing support to family members
While the investigation is ongoing, police said there isn’t a threat to the public.MORE NEWS: Frisco's First And Only City Manager, George Purefoy, Announces He's Retiring At The End Of June