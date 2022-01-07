CONROE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A wildlife group based in Montgomery County is taking care of an eagle they picked up in Polk County.
The bird has a healing fracture near his right shoulder, according to a Facebook post from the group, Friends of Texas Wildlife.
“He will require limited movement for 4-6 weeks before we can even assess if the wing will be functional. We do not know how he was injured. What a handsome bird he is,” the non-profit shared.
Asking for donations, the group said that eagles are extremely costly to care for due to their dietary needs.
The eagle will remain in their care a minimum of 8-12 weeks.