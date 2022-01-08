DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texans lined up at Dallas College Mountain View campus Saturday morning to get tested for COVID-19.
"People should be taking this very seriously, in Dallas county we moved the threat level back to red," Christian Grisales said.
Grisales works for Dallas County Health and Human Services. He says this new surge is very concerning.
Grisales works for Dallas County Health and Human Services. He says this new surge is very concerning.

"We want to move forward but unfortunately we have to take a step back because of the number of cases that continue to go up," Grisales said.
On Friday, Jan 7, Dallas county set a new daily COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row. More than 6,500 new cases were reported. Tarrant County reported more than 3,900 cases. This is the highest case numbers have been since September.
On top of that, according to the Federal Trade Commission, scammers are selling fake kits online. The at-home tests have become a more convenient option for those that don’t feel like waiting in a long test line or going to see a doctor.
"We're seeing sales of fake tests or phishing for personal information and trying to inquire information from people looking for these tests," Better Business Bureau's Fort Worth Regional Director, Amy Rasor, said.
Rasor says if you’re looking to buy an at home test follow these tips to avoid scammers:
- Make sure the test you’re buying is authorized by the FDA.
- Search the company that you are buying from online
- Compare online reviews from a wide variety of websites.