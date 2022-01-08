FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After a record-breaking warm December, winter has finally arrived in North Texas.
Today began with fog and rain, but the rain and storms shift to the east of the Metroplex this afternoon.
There is a small risk of strong to severe storms from Palestine up to Kaufman and east. These storms could produce large hail but the risk remains marginal at best.
Highs today get into the low 60s as the clouds break up a little this afternoon. It’ll be breezy and (for January) a little humid.

A cold front arrives on Sunday morning. We’ll have mostly cloudy day with a little drizzle here and there but the big story is that temperatures will be dropping. Morning temperatures in the mid 50s but drop to the 40s by afternoon with wind chills around freezing. By Monday morning those wind chills will be down in the teens.